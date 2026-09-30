New Carlisle Elementary faces over $1 million in repairs after lightning fire

NEW CARLISLE — A local elementary school is looking at upwards of $1 million in repairs after a lightning strike causes a fire.

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The New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue on Sept. 16.

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Paula Crew, superintendent of Tecumseh Schools, said getting the wing of the school back open will be a tedious process.

“We have been told approximately four to six weeks, and this happened September 16th. So I’m hoping within the next four weeks, we’re being optimistic that we can have all our students under one building again,” Crew said.

Crew said that collaboration was a big part of getting students back into the classroom.

She is confident that the teachers will be able to get students back on track now that everyone is back in school.

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