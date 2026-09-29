New Carstar location under construction in Piqua

PIQUA — Carstar is building a new location in Piqua.
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The auto body and collision repair shop announced the construction on social media with photos of the progress.
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The shop will be moving from its current location on Roosevelt Avenue to its new site at 265 Looney Road.
“We can’t wait to welcome you and share what we’ve been working on,” the post read.
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