New city council member appointed in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The City of West Carrollton has announced its newest city council member.

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Nate Mundy was appointed as the newest city council member, according to a city spokesperson.

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He was one of seven applicants to fill the council position vacated by Michael Boyle, who resigned in July.

“I am honored to serve the residents of West Carrollton as a member of the City Council,” said Mundy. “I am excited to work with my fellow council members and city officials to address the needs of our community and to ensure that West Carrollton continues to grow and thrive.”

He will need to run in Nov. 2027 to serve the remainder of the term on the city council since he was appointed mid-term, the city said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nate Mundy to the City Council,” said Mayor Rick Barnhart. “His passion for our city and our schools will make him a valuable asset to our council.”

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