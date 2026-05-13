New Dayton police building nears completion

DAYTON — The finishing touches are underway on a new Dayton police building.

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Brumbaugh Construction posted an update on the construction of the Dayton Police West Patrol station located off West Third Street.

The parking lot has been paved and striped.

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The construction company said exterior finishes on the building are almost complete.

News Center 7 was there when leaders broke ground on the project in 2024.

The station was originally expected to be completed by late 2025.

An updated completion date has not been provided.

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