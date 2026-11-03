New deli brings sandwiches, soups, and salads to Miami County

PIQUA — A new deli has opened in Miami County.
The All American Deli has officially opened at The Social at Piqua Center, according to a social media post.
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This brand-new food location has sandwiches, soups, salads, and more, with a little something for everyone.
The deli is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
They will have morning hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
And they will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
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