New deli brings sandwiches, soups, and salads to Miami County

PIQUA — A new deli has opened in Miami County.

The All American Deli has officially opened at The Social at Piqua Center, according to a social media post.

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This brand-new food location has sandwiches, soups, salads, and more, with a little something for everyone.

The deli is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They will have morning hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

And they will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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