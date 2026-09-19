New dental clinic in Springfield welcomes first patient

SPRINGFIELD — A new dental clinic has opened in Springfield.

The Health Center at Springfield High School welcomed its first patient, according to a post on social media.

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The clinic offers exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and extractions, exclusively available to Springfield City Schools students.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-717-2578.

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