New details released after police fatally shoot suspect following gunfire exchange

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he exchanged gunfire with police and was shot on Friday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Cincinnati Police Officers were dispatched to Talbert House on Central Parkway around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after reports of an active shooting

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Additional details were released during a press conference on Saturday, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

City officials emphasized that the swift response from the police and fire departments minimized the impact of the incident.

In an update shared on Saturday, Cincinnati Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie said there were seven 911 calls made.

During the press conference, it was mentioned that SWAT was called to the scene and made entry into the building, WCPO-9 TV reported.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings and an adult man firing a weapon inside the center.

Two officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, fatally striking him. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

In an update Saturday, Hennie said the man was using a firearm with an extended magazine, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The interim police chief added that his motive is still unknown. Investigators do not know who he was shooting at or why.

“There was multiple people that we’ve interviewed, but please remember, this is less than 24 hours. We come out here because we want to be as transparent as possible to be able to show you these encounters,” Hennie said. “But obviously to get answers like that can take days, weeks, if not months for us to do that.”

The shooting prompted a large police presence at Talbert House. Several civilians were treated for minor injuries at the scene, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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