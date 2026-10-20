New directory helps Ohioans track Black representation in government

The Ohio Black Legislative Caucus Foundation established an official directory of Black elected officials across Ohio in 2024.

DAYTON — The Ohio Black Legislative Caucus Foundation established an official directory of Black elected officials across Ohio in 2024.

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The database was created to help residents identify and connect with their local and state representatives.

The initiative was developed after foundation leaders recognized a lack of accessible information regarding Black elected officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State records categorize elected representatives by political party, community, and level of government, but do not collect or publish data specifically by race.

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Shayla L. Davis, president and CEO of the Ohio Black Legislative Caucus Foundation, said the state’s tracking system makes it difficult for citizens to locate racial representation in legislative positions.

“In our state, it’s not calculated by race,” Davis said. “It’s by party, it is by community, it’s by level of government, but not specifically by race.”

Davis noted that many residents are unaware of who represents them and hopes the directory serves as an accessible resource.

“But most times when you talk to the average citizen, they don’t know who is representing them,” Davis said. “But if someone is really interested, this is now a space they can go to.”

Local officials in Dayton have highlighted the practical benefits of the database for community outreach.

Dayton City Commissioner Darius Beckham explained that the platform clarifies representation for constituents across the region.

“But ultimately, the tool really allows individuals to find where they actually have representation throughout the state,” Beckham said. “In addition to that, just understanding how to get connected with those individuals.”

Dayton resident Mark Drake previously relied on general search engines to find information about local leaders.

After navigating the directory to identify Black elected officials in Montgomery County, Drake stated that he plans to use the tool going forward and help others navigate it.

“It’ll benefit us,” Drake said. “I can tell other people how to get on the internet and stuff you use. What’s the use of having stuff at our disposal if we don’t know how to use it?”

@2026 Cox Media Group