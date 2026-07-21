New escape room business coming to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A new escape room experience is coming soon to Beavercreek.
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Escapology Beavercreek will be located inside Fairfield Crossing on Pentagon Boulevard, according to its website.
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Described on its website as the “premier private escape room venue,” Escapology will offer fully immersive, 60-minute escape games designed for groups of two to eight players.
The themed rooms range from family-friendly mysteries to intense thrillers.
An opening date has not been revealed at the time of this report. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
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