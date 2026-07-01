New fine dining option opens in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A new fine dining option is now open for business in Vandalia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Vandalia shared on social media that it held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday for the city’s newest fine dining option, The Socialite Club at the Cassel Hills Clubhouse.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city said that the partnership venture gives Vandalians a new option for “gathering, dining and creating memories.”

The Socialite Club offers casual counter service daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and full table service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Socialite Club is open to the general public, the city said.

“Congratulations on creating this exciting new community space!” the city said in its post.

The owners of the Socialite Club have another location on Marshall Road in Kettering called the Socialite Cafe.

The Socialite Cafe is a European-style cafe that offers coffees, teas, soups, salads, sandwiches, wines and charcuterie, pizzas and beers, and other light bites, according to the Cafe’s Facebook page.

It also provides gluten-free options and is known for its unique aesthetic and heartfelt hospitality.

Restaurant Ribbon Cutting Vandalia (City of Vandalia)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]