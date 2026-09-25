New ‘Friday the 13th’-inspired maze among new thrills at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt

MASON — Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt kicks off today, featuring a new haunted maze based on a famous horror movie.

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“JASON: Blood Reign” is inspired by the “Friday the 13th” franchise. All the way in the back, Jason Voorhees is waiting for you.

It’s one of two new mazes thrill-seekers can walk through at Halloween Haunt.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson checked into Camp Krystal Lake and walked through the maze with Kings Island Public Relations Specialist Sarah Gordon.

In addition to “JASON: Blood Reign,” guests can walk through six other haunted mazes and participate in a scavenger hunt.

“There’s about 40 activations around the park,” Steve Ryan, Kings Island Director of Retail, said. “Every year we add a couple of new ones for our guests to find. Very simple; people can buy them at almost any merchandise location. You find these activation points, scan them, and the activation is going to do something.”

For those who love spooky season but hate being scared, Kings Island is offering “No Boo” necklaces. Wearing one lets the scare actors know not to scare you.

Halloween Haunt runs every weekend through Oct. 31. More information on the attractions and tickets can be found here.

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