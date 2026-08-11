New gift and home goods shop set to open in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A new shop will be calling Miamisburg home next week.

Heart Main Street posted on social media that they will be opening at 18 N. Main Street, right across the street from Bullwinkle’s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The shop will feature gifts, home goods, locally made items, and more.

The shop plans to open between Thursday, Aug. 20 or Friday, Aug. 21, but an exact date has not been set yet.

The new shop comes after closing the Heart Mercantile in Dayton, which was in business for 10 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]