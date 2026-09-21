New indoor golf simulators open in Piqua

PIQUA — A new business featuring state-of-the-art golf simulators is now open in Piqua.
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The Lab Indoor Golf opened over the weekend inside the Piqua Center on E. Ash Street.
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“Opening The Lab Indoor Golf has been quite a journey, and getting to celebrate this milestone surrounded by so many wonderful people made it even more special,” the owners wrote on social media.
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, The Lab Indoor Golf provides a realistic and immersive golfing experience for golfers of all levels.
Sessions can be booked online or by calling (937) 726-9345.
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