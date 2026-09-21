New indoor golf simulators open in Piqua

PIQUA — A new business featuring state-of-the-art golf simulators is now open in Piqua.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lab Indoor Golf opened over the weekend inside the Piqua Center on E. Ash Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Opening The Lab Indoor Golf has been quite a journey, and getting to celebrate this milestone surrounded by so many wonderful people made it even more special,” the owners wrote on social media.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, The Lab Indoor Golf provides a realistic and immersive golfing experience for golfers of all levels.

Sessions can be booked online or by calling (937) 726-9345.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]