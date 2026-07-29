New initiative aims to protect Ohioans from costly romance scams

One in seven adults said they have lost money while online dating, according to research from the security company McAfee.

New initiative aims to protect Ohioans from costly romance scams

OHIO — One in seven adults said they have lost money while online dating, according to research from the security company McAfee.

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It’s a growing issue that’s gotten the attention of Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson.

His office is launching an initiative to connect potential victims with information to prevent them from losing tens of thousands of dollars.

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“He was very good looking,” Rebecca D’Antonio said.

D’Antonio is the victim of a romance scam. She met “Matthew” online, and they quickly got close.

But he started having emergencies and asked her for money.

“He was able to disarm me. When my scam actually ended, I still didn’t know I had been scammed,” D’Antonio said.

That’s why Ohio AG is launching a new initiative focused on romance scams.

“A lot of times these scams don’t even come to light until it’s a loved one of the victim who brings it to light,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he knows so many victims of romance scams. And looking at the numbers, they take serious financial loss.

“It just absolutely devastates the people involved,” he said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Ohioans lost nearly $42 million to romance scams last year.

“A lot of times, unfortunately, because of the nature of these investigations, law enforcement doesn’t get in until it’s too late, till that money’s gone,” Wilson said.

That’s why his office has launched 1-855-961-SCAM.

“The whole idea behind this initiative is to arm people with knowledge and information that will allow them to make a better judgment as to whether or not they are about to be scammed,” Wilson said.

People who call can share the name, photo, and any information with the AG’s office.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents will investigate it and report back on what they find.

“What we want to do is we want to protect that vulnerable victim from being exploited and left just destitute,” Wilson said.

If the AG’s office believes there is a crime, they will forward their report to the right local law enforcement agency.

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