New law banning intoxicating hemp products, THC drinks, in effect

MIAMI VALLEY — Smoke shops, bars, and breweries are no longer allowed to sell intoxicating hemp products in Ohio starting today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how this is a big change for shop owners, LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Senate Bill 56 grants law enforcement the authority to remove intoxicating THC products from unlicensed retail locations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The new law aims to restrict the sale of unregulated substances that are often marketed to children outside of the state’s legal cannabis system.

Bars, breweries, and even smoke shops have spent the last several months trying to get rid of all their inventory of intoxicating hemp

News Center 7 spoke with the manager of Smokes Plus in Dayton.

When our news crew was there last month, the shelves were stocked with different Delta-8 products. Now, they are part of the ban.

“There’s so much demand. And so many people are looking for this,” said Rabi Ahmed.

Ohioans for Cannabis Choice had a petition to reverse the ban.

But they said in a social media post that they did not get enough signatures.

“We were not able to overcome a truncated time period to give voters the chance to say no to government overreach, they said. “This doesn’t change the reality that marijuana will be re-criminalized in Ohio.”

The legislation reclassifies these intoxicating products, such as marijuana, making it illegal to grow, manufacture, or sell them without a license.

This regulatory shift requires all such products to fall under the oversight of the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group