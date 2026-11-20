NEW LEBANON — New Lebanon Mayor Theresa Cooper has resigned from her position.

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Cooper resigned effective today, Nov. 20, Acting Village Manager Shannon Bemis confirmed.

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“The charter calls for the vice-mayor to become mayor. Then the vacancy on the council must be published,” Bemis told News Center 7.

Melissa Sexton was elected vice mayor last month.

Cooper’s term was set to expire next year, according to the village’s website.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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