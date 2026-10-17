New MapQuest tool reveals locations of automated license plate readers

A new feature on MapQuest tells users the locations of known Automated License Plate Readers and Flock camera systems

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Users can access the tool by turning on the surveillance layer through the options menu.

MapQuest announced the new update in a social media post on Thursday.

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MapQuest did not provide specific details regarding the origin or sources of the surveillance data used.

News Center 7 previously reported that in May the City of Dayton indefinitely suspended the use of its Flock cameras.

This was after a network-sharing feature was enabled, allowing more access to data than was originally intended.

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