New MapQuest tool reveals locations of automated license plate readers

A new feature on MapQuest tells users the locations of known Automated License Plate Readers and Flock camera systems
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Users can access the tool by turning on the surveillance layer through the options menu.
MapQuest announced the new update in a social media post on Thursday.
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MapQuest did not provide specific details regarding the origin or sources of the surveillance data used.
News Center 7 previously reported that in May the City of Dayton indefinitely suspended the use of its Flock cameras.
This was after a network-sharing feature was enabled, allowing more access to data than was originally intended.
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