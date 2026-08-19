New maze featuring horror classic joins Halloween Haunt lineup

Frights, food, and fun will take over Kings Island as Halloween Haunt starts this weekend.

Halloween Haunt starts this weekend at Kings Island

MASON — This year’s Halloween Haunt will feature a new maze based on a legendary horror figure.

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The theme park announced “Jason: Blood Reign,” a new maze centered around Jason Voorhees and the “Friday the 13th” franchise.

Halloween Haunt’s lineup will also see the debut of Metal Massacre, a show where the dead play and the audience is the main event trying to survive the show.

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Halloween Haunt features seven haunted mazes, four immersive scare zones, four live shows, event-themed foods and merchandise.

Guests will need to purchase a Haunted Attraction Pass for entry into haunted mazes.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear “SCREAMium” experience will make a return. This is a separately ticketed event.

Halloween Haunt runs from Sept. 25 until Oct. 31.

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