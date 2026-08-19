New maze featuring horror classic joins Halloween Haunt lineup

MASON — This year’s Halloween Haunt will feature a new maze based on a legendary horror figure.
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The theme park announced “Jason: Blood Reign,” a new maze centered around Jason Voorhees and the “Friday the 13th” franchise.
Halloween Haunt’s lineup will also see the debut of Metal Massacre, a show where the dead play and the audience is the main event trying to survive the show.
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Halloween Haunt features seven haunted mazes, four immersive scare zones, four live shows, event-themed foods and merchandise.
Guests will need to purchase a Haunted Attraction Pass for entry into haunted mazes.
The Conjuring: Beyond Fear “SCREAMium” experience will make a return. This is a separately ticketed event.
Halloween Haunt runs from Sept. 25 until Oct. 31.
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