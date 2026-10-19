New memorial honors Miami Valley Medal of Honor recipients

DAYTON — A new memorial honoring the 41 Miami Valley Medal of Honor recipients was unveiled in Dayton on Monday.

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The Medal of Honor is the country’s highest and most prestigious military decoration awarded to military service members.

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Wright Dunbar, Inc. developed the Medal of Honor Memorial to go in the center of the newly renamed Honor Park along Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. There are already four World War I memorials and two Gold Star Mother memorials in place.

Organizers said having this memorial in Dayton is fitting, considering Dayton has the second-highest concentration of veterans in the entire state.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was able to speak with Dr. Edwin C. Moses himself at the event.

“He would’ve loved it,” Moses said, speaking about his father. “He would have been out here today for sure.”

The Olympic champion’s father, Irving Moses, was in the Tuskegee Airmen Class of 1943. He moved his family to Dayton in the 50s after he received an honorable discharge from the military.

“When he passed away, he was a little bit before the time when they started honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, so he didn’t get the Congressional Gold Medal that the ones who were still living got, so he would definitely be here,” Moses said.

Following his death, he was interred at the Dayton National Cemetery. Now, on the street named after his son, his name will be recognized on signage at the park.

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