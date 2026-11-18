HEBRON, KY — A new nonstop service is getting ready to take flight from Cincinnati/Nothern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
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Sun Country Airlines, which was acquired by Allegiant Travel Co. earlier this year, will start a nonstop service from CVG to Denver, Colorado on May 27, 2027.
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It’s one of 16 new nonstop routes Sun Country and Allegiant announced this week.
Currently, Sun Country and Allegiant continue to operate separately, so travelers looking to book a flight on the new service to Denver would book through Sun Country.
Information and updates on the two airlines coming together can be found here.
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