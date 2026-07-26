New Ohio Children’s Carousel debuts at Ohio State Fairgrounds

The carousel is located by the Ohio Expo Center. This is the centerpiece of the fairgrounds transformation project that has been in the works since 2019.

COLUMBUS — Guests at the Ohio State Fairgrounds can enjoy a new carousel this year.

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine cut the ribbon for the Ohio Children’s Carousel on Saturday, joined by Carousel and Carvings Founder and President Todd Goings and Ohio State Fair Executive Director Adam Heffron, according to a spokesperson.

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The carousel is one of many new projects that fairgoers can enjoy for the first time this year as part of the Expo 2050 Task Force.

The task force began strategic planning in 2019 to give better experiences at the fairgrounds.

The Governor and the First Lady were involved in the design of the carousel, a tribute to Ohio’s children and the heart, history, and heritage of the state.

The carousel features 30 characters that include fairground animals such as pigs, sheep, goats, llamas, and native animals to Ohio such as bison, white-tailed deer, box turtle, and more.

“Fran and I think the new, permanent carousel will be a central gathering place for families at the Ohio State Fairgrounds,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We created a carousel that is more than a ride. It’s a journey through the Buckeye State, and we think this hand-carved masterpiece will help Ohioans build memories for generations.”

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