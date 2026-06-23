New pet rescue opens its doors, takes in stray dog during WHIO interview

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman picked up a stray dog Monday evening in Montgomery County, planning to get it help, only to find out she is the help.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was inside the Pets of Ohio Rescue Team’s new building when she got to see the work they do in action.

Needing more space is exactly why Regan Goins said they opened up the PORT’s Skeeter Lane Location.

Since 2024, PORT has been finding dogs that are set to be put down, and volunteers place them in foster homes and work to get them adopted.

Now, they can use this building on Skeeter Lane as a home base to train volunteers and hold dogs for a temporary amount of time.

“All of those organizations are doing the best that they know how to do and that they can,” said Regan Goins, Co-Founder of PORT.

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Goins thinks what Montgomery County needs to reduce the amount of stray dogs in the area is a community spay and neuter program.

“You have those programs like Warren County who does a community spay and neuter outreach, and SISCA does, as well, but they’re booked up for months,” Goins said. “So, we need more people who are willing to do this, unfortunately, in like a pro-bono way and then you need the facilities, the space to be able to do it.”

As our cameras were rolling, someone came to the door. We weren’t in the room five minutes before a woman showed up at the front door with a stray dog and didn’t know what to do with it.

“Is it rare for someone to walk in here right now? Yes, but it’s not going to be,” Goins said.

We learned his name is Sultan.

“Oh my God, he’s so cute!”

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A woman showed up with a stray dog she found at her apartment complex.

The woman told us she could not keep the dog herself and had called around to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, SISCA and the Humane Society, and she said no one would take the dog.

She lives near PORT’s brand new building, so she decided to bring the dog in.

“Shelters are overcrowded, all of our rescues are full and as I said earlier, you know, our purpose was not made to be stray dogs, it’s made to be euthanasia cases so that we can help those more at risk, but if you can’t help the low-hanging fruit, then it’s, you’re not going to get anywhere sustainable,” Goins said.

Goins told us they will work with ARC to get Sultan’s medical records and wait for the stray hold to be up so they can get him neutered and then hopefully help find his forever home.

If you’d like to help Sultan, CLICK HERE.

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