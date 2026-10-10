New pickleball court opens in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP — A new pickleball court is now open for business in Washington Township.

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PickleRage celebrated its grand opening on Friday at its location at 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

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The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit their website.

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