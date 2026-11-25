New Piqua commissioners, mayor sworn in after recent recalls

PIQUA — The City of Piqua swore in three new commissioners at Tuesday night’s special meeting.

This comes weeks after Piqua voters recalled James Vetter, William Walker, and Frank Debrosse in November’s Midterm Election after they supported plans to build a data center, according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The new commissioners: Jim Sheats in Ward 1, Damon Wilson in Ward 3, and Kim Heisler in Ward 5 officially swore in to their positions at Tuesday night’s special meeting.

Their first order of business was to vote on a new mayor and vice mayor.

Commissioner Paul Simmons was unanimously voted into the mayor’s seat by the commissioners.

Vice Mayor Kim Heisler Swear-In (City of Piqua)

Newly sworn-in commissioner Kim Heisler was sworn in to serve as vice mayor.

The City of Piqua’s next commission meeting will be held in executive session on Dec. 1.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group