New playground equipment installed at Piqua park

New playground equipment installed at Shawnee Park in Piqua

PIQUA — New playground equipment at a Piqua park is now open for use.

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The new equipment was installed at Shawnee Park on E. Main Street.

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The city closed the playground earlier this summer after the previous equipment was damaged and eventually removed.

“The City of Piqua appreciates the community’s patience throughout the closure and installation process and looks forward to seeing residents enjoy the newly improved playground,” the city wrote in a release.

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