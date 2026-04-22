New police chief selected from within department for first time in over 20 years Eric Henderson has over 27 years of law enforcement experience

He will take over for the current chief, Kamran Afzal, who announced three weeks ago that he’s leaving to take a police chief job in North Carolina.

New police chief selected from within department for first time in over 20 years

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has selected its next police chief.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the city announced that Deputy Chief of Police Eric Henderson will lead the department on Tuesday.

He will take over for the current chief, Kamran Afzal, who announced three weeks ago that he’s leaving to take a police chief job in North Carolina.

>>RELATED: Dayton police chief notifies city of intention to leave department

This is the first time in 24 years that the department has hired a new chief from within.

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Henderson has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience and has held several positions with DPD, including Major, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, and Patrol Officer.

The department said a key part of the selection process was public involvement.

The city convened a community stakeholder interview panel made up of leaders representing several different areas.

Some of the leaders involved were Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Derrick Forward and Dr. David Fox with the Dayton NAACP, Donald Dominick with the Dayton Black Panther Party, and more.

The group felt that Henderson was the right fit.

“I’m very surprised about this decision happening so quickly, but I also, again, have not been connected as much to local government, but I think it just reminds me I need to pay attention,” Dayton resident Maggie Burk said.

Burk and Mel Rodriguez spent Tuesday afternoon at Courthouse Square working with the Backbone Campaign, which is a national group of art activists.

News Center 7 asked them what they want to see from the new chief.

They hope he works to build a stronger relationship between the police department and Dayton residents.

“And that the voices of the people are truly met because we’ve all been in rooms and spaces where we’re like, we’re having a town hall, we’re having a roundtable, and it’s like one community member is there or two community members are there. You have to be really intentional and get into the neighborhoods in the city of Dayton, so that’s what I hope happens,” Rodriguez said.

Burk said she’s a fan of the city’s Violence Interruption Program. It partners with the Felons with a Future organization.

“The group that’s going to be leading that, I believe in them fullheartedly. So I hope there’s an open line of communication with them and a real interest in community,” Burk said.

Henderson’s first day as chief will be May 7.

“As Chief, my focus will be building trust and transparency within the department and with the community through listening, communication, and accountability. Violent crime continues to cause generational harm to families across our city, and we will confront it by working alongside community members, the business community, and our partners across all levels of government, using coordinated enforcement, technology, and evidence-based strategies focused on those responsible for violent crime. We will also invest in our people, prioritizing wellness, building resilience, and ensuring our staff have the training and professional development they need to serve at their best.” — Eric Henderson

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