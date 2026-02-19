New record for warmest low temperature set in Dayton

MIAMI VALLEY — A record for the warmest low temperature was set in Dayton on Thursday.

Thursday’s low temperature in Dayton reached 50 degrees.

It broke the old record of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record for the warmest low temperature was set in 1981.

This comes after Dayton matched a record-high temperature of 66 degrees on Wednesday. It tied the old record set in 2017.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says temperatures will fall in the upper 40s on Thursday morning with areas of patchy dense fog.

There is a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Thursday evening. The timeframe to watch is between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

