New resource clinic opens new location in Clark County

A new pregnancy resource center has opened in Springfield.

New pregnancy resource center opens in local county

SPRINGFIELD — A new resource clinic has opened its second location in Clark County.

The Pregnancy Resource Clinic of Clark County (PRC) has opened a new location, according to a social media post.

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The clinic is located at 1601 North Bechtel Avenue in Springfield.

The PRC provides early pregnancy care for women, including abortion and adoption education for women, according to their website.

Due to donors, all services are free for patients.

The new location of PRC will also partner with the health department to provide STD/STI testing.

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