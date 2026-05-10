New resource to help children in kinship, foster care

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new resource has opened for caseworkers to help meet the immediate needs of children entering kinship placement or foster care.

The Kindness Closet will provide Child Protective Services (CPS) caseworkers with essential items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies, hygiene products, and other necessities, according to a Facebook post.

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The SEEK Committee, which was formed in 2025, created The Kindness Closet.

Through their work, the staff has helped nearly 140 children find placement with kin.

This new space helps with supporting children as they stay connected to family while ensuring caregivers have what they need from the very beginning of placement.

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