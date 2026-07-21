New restaurant concept opens in Dayton

DAYTON — A new restaurant from the chefs of two popular Montgomery County restaurants has opened in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Piccolo Orsetto shared that it officially opened on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The restaurant, from the chefs of Meadowlark in Kettering and Wheat Penny in Dayton, is a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept.

Piccolo Orsetto, located next to Wheat Penny on Wayne Avenue, is open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]