New restaurants at Dayton airport to open in phases; Travelers share excitement

Two million dollars will give all of the restaurants at Dayton International Airport a major facelift and new options for travelers.

$2 million will give all the restaurants at Dayton's airport a facelift.

On Thursday, News Center 7’s John Bedell learned more about the renovation’s timeline and talked to travelers about what they think.

“I’m flying to Louisiana, back home to see my wife’s family,” Bennie Eatmon, of Dayton, said.

He said the food options are not the same as other airports. But new food and drink options are on the way.

News Center 7 got renderings showing the New Warped Wing space, which will be one of several remodeled restaurants at the airport.

The work will also include an expanded, full-service Dunkin’.

Plus, a new pizza shop, two revamped sit-down restaurants, and a renovated grab-and-go station.

“The Tailwind Hospitality Company is investing more than $2 million into new HVAC systems, commercial-grade kitchens, and overall improvements that we need to make the passenger experience better,” Dayton International Airport spokesperson Melissa Riley Patsiavos said.

Bedell talked to airport officials about the work from the company that recently started managing the airport’s food and beverage options.

“I think it signals that the passengers and investors recognize the growth and the opportunity right now at Dayton International Airport,” Patsiavos said.

News Center 7 showed travelers the renderings of the finished products and asked them what they thought.

“I mean, anything that makes things easier to fly, I’m all for it,” Eatmon said.

“That gives it more of the larger airport flavors. Because when you go to the larger airports, they have those different varieties. So you have more options to choose from. So yeah, I can dig that, I like that,” Stephen Ross, of Dayton, said.

The new restaurants will be opened in phases.

The first two in June and July, and the last two will be ready by October.

