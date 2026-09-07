New sandwich spot, mini golf coming to Piqua Center

(The Social at Piqua Center via Facebook)

PIQUA — New businesses are gearing up to open at The Social at Piqua Center.

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Piqua Center announced that a new food spot, beer garden, and mini golf course would be opening in the coming months.

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The All American Deli will serve sandwiches, soups, salads, and more. It’s scheduled to open next month.

Putt Society, an elevated indoor mini golf course, is also set to open this fall. A specific opening date has not been announced at this time.

Lastly, construction on an outdoor beer garden will begin this fall. The space will be made for “fresh air, food, drinks, hanging out and live entertainment.” It’s expected to open next year.

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