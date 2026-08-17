New statewide camera program helps protect school sporting events

FAIRBORN — Local school districts are preparing to head back to the classroom this week, and while students took a summer break, planning to keep students safe doesn’t take a break.

A new statewide program is helping school districts get an extra set of eyes on large events. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with officials in Greene County about a mobile camera trailer program.

For Bill Titley, keeping students and staff safe is his top priority. He’s the chief security supervisor at Fairborn City Schools.

“We really try to stay on the cutting edge as much as we can,” Titley said.

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From policies to technology, he works to make sure they are always using everything they can to keep everyone safe.

“Any resource we can use, either from ourselves or from anywhere else, that we can use to help everybody stay safer, then we’re absolutely going to use it,” Titley said.

Now, schools across the state can request a mobile camera trailer. It’s a new program the Ohio School Safety Center is rolling out with a lot of interest.

Emily Torok, Executive Director at Ohio School Safety Center, said, “We have a lot of schools that are interested in the camera towers.”

She said the cameras are aimed at helping schools secure extracurricular activities like football games or other large public events on campus.

“There’s still people on the campus, and there’s still opportunities for people to be hanging around. There could be fights. There have been weapons brought to campuses, different things like that,” Torok said.

There are eight cameras around the state. Schools can request them, and the School Safety Center will bring them to campus. But their focus is more than just technology.

“They are really nice to have that extra availability. But there are so many ways that we can help improve safety and security after hours by all of these comprehensive resources,” Torok said.

Titley said they work very closely with the School Resource Center, which is why they will be using one of the cameras at a football game this season.

“It lets us see more, so it lets us act sooner as opposed to having to react faster. We don’t want to do that. We want to be able to stop it before it disrupts the game and ruins people’s nights,” Titley said.

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