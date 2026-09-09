New statewide initiative fighting back against romance scams targeting older Ohioans

OHIO — A new statewide initiative is helping keep older Ohioans safe from romance scams.

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The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that a new statewide initiative is being put in place to make it easier for Ohioans to report suspected scams and help investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identify patterns across jurisdictions.

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“Romance scams are among the most devastating crimes targeting older Ohioans because they steal more than money – they exploit trust,” Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said.

The sheriff’s office added that scammers are no longer relying just on stolen photos to scam people.

Criminals actively use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate realistic photos, fake video calls, and voice deepfakes.

“Even if you see a person ‘live’ on a screen or hear their voice, AI tools can swap faces and synthesize voices in real-time to trick you into believing they are real,“ the sheriff’s office said in its post. ”Never assume video or audio proof means a person is authentic."

The sheriff’s office also shared how people can take action against these scams.

Be Aware of the Signs: Romance scammers are convincing. They often meet victims online, claim to be working overseas, and create fake emergencies that require your money.

Know the Scams: Look out for fake dating sites, fake investment opportunities, catfishing (including AI-generated profiles), and military romance scams.

NEVER Send Money: The goal of these scams is to get you to send money, share personal information, or sign documents.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has established a dedicated hotline to report suspected scams.

If you suspect you or a loved one is being targeted, call the Romance Imposter Scams Forensic Initiative hotline at 855-961-SCAM (7226).

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