New stationery store hosts ribbon-cutting in Troy

TROY — A new business hosted its grand opening in Troy.

Inked Leaf held a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon, according to a social media post.

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Their store is located at 3 N. Ridge Avenue.

Inked Leaf offers planners, journals, stationery, pens, and creative accessories.

The store will be open on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a social media post.

Everyone who stops in will receive a gift, plus a gift with purchase.

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