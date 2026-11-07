New stationery store hosts ribbon-cutting in Troy

TROY — A new business hosted its grand opening in Troy.
Inked Leaf held a ribbon-cutting on Friday afternoon, according to a social media post.
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Their store is located at 3 N. Ridge Avenue.
Inked Leaf offers planners, journals, stationery, pens, and creative accessories.
The store will be open on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a social media post.
Everyone who stops in will receive a gift, plus a gift with purchase.
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