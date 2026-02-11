New study shows Ohio workers afraid to seek help for mental health struggles

In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies may soon be as easy as 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new study shows that Ohio workers are afraid to seek help for their mental health struggles.

In October, News Center 7 reported that a Wright State University study found the effect mental illness has on quality of life results in billions of dollars of lost economic impact in the Dayton region each year.

A new study by Renaissance Recovery now reveals that many Ohio workers are afraid to seek help for their mental health struggles, resulting in about $10,000 in lost wages per employee over a five-year period.

“FMLA is unpaid. There’s other options, but it’s unpaid, and oftentimes you have to use your other leave before it kicks in, and so then you could potentially come back after 12 weeks,” Colleen Oakes, The Director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives for the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), said.

For years, Oakes has seen what can happen if treatment for mental illness is delayed or put off.

“What about those doctor’s appointments you have to go to? What about those therapy appointments? They’re all big barriers in place that our society just isn’t really there yet, and being able to help people navigate,” Oakes said.

Oakes says many workers fear termination or lost wages or simply don’t understand the resources available, but she added that the long-term cost of not taking action can be more devastating.

“When it takes too much of a toll on our body, it has proven to lead to premature death for a variety of reasons. And then think about how your mental health disorder impacts your kids, your coworkers, those around you,” Oakes said. “So to me, the cost is much higher for not being able to reach out and get the help that you need than it would be if you did.”

Oakes says if you are struggling, reach out to your health provider for advice, and many Ohio counties, like Montgomery, have a list of resources on the health portion of their websites.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

