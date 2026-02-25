New Survey shows more people relying on ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ payment plans

BEAVERCREEK — A new survey found that more people are relying on ‘buy now pay later’ payment plans for everyday purchases.
‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options are popping up just about everywhere.
Options like Klarna, After Pay, and Affirm have exploded in popularity, resulting in some retailers accepting them online and in-store.
“It was very helpful for me when I needed to get some new equipment. I could purchase the equipment I needed, but just pay in chunks,” Anthe Kelley, a shopper who used ‘buy now pay later’, said.
