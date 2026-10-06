New Tattoo Parlor coming to Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new tattoo parlor is coming to Miami Township later this month.
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Miami Township officials announced on Tuesday that Krazy Kats Tattoos is holding a grand opening event for their new location on October 17 at 3p .m.
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The new location is at 8148 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Township.
Krazy Kats Tattoos is celebrating a new location with DJs Kirk and SpaceWolf & Friends, along with The Lakes Band, and the theatrical company Mythical Misfits.
Mythical Misfits will perform The Nightmare Before Christmas in an 8-part showing.
Food trucks will also be available and start serving at 3 p.m.
Miami Township trustees and administration will kick off the event at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting and presentation of a special proclamation.
The schedule for the grand opening is as follows:
- 3 p.m. Ribbon cutting
- 3:15-4:45 p.m. DJ Kirk
- 5-8 p.m. The Lakes Band
- 8:15-9 p.m. Mythical Misfits
- 9-10:30 p.m. DJ Space Wolf & Friends (EDM)
The event is open to the public.
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