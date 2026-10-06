New Tattoo Parlor coming to Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new tattoo parlor is coming to Miami Township later this month.

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Miami Township officials announced on Tuesday that Krazy Kats Tattoos is holding a grand opening event for their new location on October 17 at 3p .m.

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The new location is at 8148 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Township.

Krazy Kats Tattoos is celebrating a new location with DJs Kirk and SpaceWolf & Friends, along with The Lakes Band, and the theatrical company Mythical Misfits.

Mythical Misfits will perform The Nightmare Before Christmas in an 8-part showing.

Food trucks will also be available and start serving at 3 p.m.

Miami Township trustees and administration will kick off the event at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting and presentation of a special proclamation.

The schedule for the grand opening is as follows:

3 p.m. Ribbon cutting

3:15-4:45 p.m. DJ Kirk

5-8 p.m. The Lakes Band

8:15-9 p.m. Mythical Misfits

9-10:30 p.m. DJ Space Wolf & Friends (EDM)

The event is open to the public.

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