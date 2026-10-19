New tattoo shop hosts grand opening in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new tattoo shop opened in the Miami Valley over the weekend.
Krazy Kats Tattoos held its ribbon-cutting on Saturday at its new Miami Township location, according to a social media post.
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The grand opening event had a DJ, live entertainment, and a performance from the Mythical Misfits Troupe.
The shop is located at 8148 North Springboro Pike, just behind the Dayton Mall.
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