New tattoo shop hosts grand opening in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new tattoo shop opened in the Miami Valley over the weekend.

Krazy Kats Tattoos held its ribbon-cutting on Saturday at its new Miami Township location, according to a social media post.

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The grand opening event had a DJ, live entertainment, and a performance from the Mythical Misfits Troupe.

The shop is located at 8148 North Springboro Pike, just behind the Dayton Mall.

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