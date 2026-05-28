New technology helps police arrest stolen car suspects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A police chase ended in arrests this morning thanks to new technology.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Moraine police spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of Dayton, driving on State Route 741.

The driver refused to stop and sped away from the offices, beginning a high-speed freeway chase.

The people in the car didn’t know about the StarChase system.

Cruiser camera video shows an officer trying to pull the stolen Hyundai over.

The car accelerates up the entrance ramp.

The driver slows down to near 35mph, and the cruiser catches up.

The officer can deploy a StarChase GPS tracker.

“The officer stopped the pursuit at that point and waited for just GPS tracking to locate it,” Sgt. Andrew Dyer with Moraine police said.

The department imported the system into its cruisers 18 months ago.

“It allows us to kind of do both, ensure that we’re being as safe as possible, but still obviously, catching the bad guy,” Dyer said.

Moraine and Dayton police follow GPS information from StarChase for 20 minutes.

They find two minors who had bailed out of the car moments before.

Both of them were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

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