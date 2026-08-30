New TJ Maxx location to open on Sunday in Miami County

PIQUA — TJ Maxx is opening a new location in Miami County on Sunday.
A grand opening will be held in Piqua on Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson.
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The new TJ Maxx will be located in the Miami Valley Crossing at 1254 E Ash Street.
“We’re thrilled to join the Piqua community,” said Nancy Carpenter, President of TJ Maxx. “We look forward to providing local shoppers with an ever-changing selection of high-quality merchandise at exceptional value so they can express their true ‘maxx’ selves.”
In celebration of the new location, TJ Maxx will be donating $10,000 to a local charity.
The new store will also join other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through TJ Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.
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