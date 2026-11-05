New traffic regulations for bikes, electric-powered vehicles go into effect this weekend

New traffic regulations for bikes, electric-powered vehicles go into effect this weekend

XENIA, Ohio — People in one of our cities have new traffic regulations for bicycles and electric-powered vehicles that are taking effect this Saturday.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke to bike riders in the area.

The riders said they want children and other e-bike riders to be safe.

The city of Xenia said these regulations help riders know things like classification, required safety equipment, age restrictions, and where they can be ridden for seven types of bicycles and electric-powered vehicles.

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People can drive some of these devices on the road.

“Well, they belong on the bike path,” said Paul Case, a bike rider. “They don’t belong on a road. Got too much traffic as it is.”

People ride e-bikes on roadways as long as they are following the traffic laws.

The same goes for motor scooters as long as the speed limit on that road is less than 45 miles per hour, and the rider is at least 15 years old with a learner’s permit.

“Well, some go pretty fast, so the ones that can go like 35 to 40, yeah, that’s fine, but I don’t want kids on the road; it’s as simple as that,” Case said.

We went to Xenia Station, which is a major bike hub for riders in the area, and some of those bike riders told us these regulations are needed.

“It’s very important; a kid just got hit last week on my street on Drake Drive here in Xenia right after school; he didn’t have a helmet on; he got smashed,” said Timothy Hardwick, a bike rider.

On top of the city’s law, Xenia had enforced Ohio’s standard e-bike rules.

Chuck Craft doesn’t ride an e-bike, but he sees the kids in his neighborhood on them.

“There are kids that ride e-bikes, in my opinion, way too fast. I haven’t seen an accident, but I’m pretty sure one’s coming,” Craft said.

Some e-bike riders told us off camera that people can set how fast they ride on these kinds of bikes and when people speed on them, that’s their choice.

“Yeah, definitely for the safety of children, there needs to be some rules,” Craft said. “And whenever you make rules, you can’t necessarily think that everyone’s gonna follow them.”

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