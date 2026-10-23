New traffic shifts planned for West Stroop Road pre-digging and valve work

Water value replacement on West Stroop in Moraine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Service is implementing traffic restrictions on West Stroop Road starting Monday, Oct. 26, for pre-digging operations and water valve installations.

The project will affect motorists traveling through Moraine, Kettering, and Miami Township.

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Crews will work at two locations along West Stroop Road, near the intersections of Lamme Road and Kettering Boulevard.

During both phases of the project, eastbound and westbound traffic will shift to the outside lanes, keeping one lane open in each direction.

Pre-digging operations are tentatively scheduled to begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

Excavation is expected to take about 8 hours, after which crews will cover the openings with plates to keep the roadway safe for vehicles.

Work will be completed using two separate traffic control setups. Once crews finish work at one location, equipment and workers will relocate to the next site.

County officials advised drivers to anticipate changing traffic patterns, obey posted signs and traffic control devices, and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

Water valve installations are tentatively scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. That phase of the project is also expected to take approximately 8 hours to complete.

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