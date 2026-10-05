New video shows pair fleeing scene after SUV crashes into parked vehicles

DAYTON — New video shows a man and a woman leaving the scene of a crash on Sunday night.
Crews were called to the intersection of Revere and Donald Avenues just before 9:30 p.m., according to a previous report.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will preview the new video LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak
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Multiple parked vehicles on the street were hit by the suspect vehicle.
The video shows a man carrying a young child, going in and out of the SUV that crashed in the grass.
The woman recording the video could be heard asking if the child was okay.
>> PHOTOS: Several vehicles damaged after crash in Dayton neighborhood <<
She is also heard telling others in the neighborhood that she believes the man is under the influence of something.
A woman is also seen carrying another child as the pair walk away from the crashed SUV.
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