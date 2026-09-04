New WAWA location to open near Austin Landing

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new gas station is set to open in Montgomery County within the next week.

The new WAWA in Miami Township will be hosting a grand opening on Sept. 10, according to a social media post.

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The WAWA is located at 9800 N. Springboro Pike, near Austin Landing.

The doors open at 8 a.m. with the first 100 customers receiving a free T-shirt.

Free hot coffee will also be available.

At 8:30 a.m., a ribbon-cutting will be held, officially welcoming the business to Miami Township.

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