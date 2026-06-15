New world record set of almost 41K chickens sold at Poultry Days

Photo contributed by Poultry Days (via Facebook)

VERSAILLES — A new World Record was set at this Poultry Days festival in Versailles.

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The festival said in a social media post that a new world record of almost 41,000 chickens was sold.

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This was done despite a wet Sunday, according to the social media post.

“We have set a new World Record. 40,986,” said Poultry Days. “Versailles remains the home of the World’s Largest Chicken BBQ. Cheers to 75 Years.”

Poultry Days is one of the oldest festivals in Ohio.

Next year’s festival will be June 11-13, 2027.

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