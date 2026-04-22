Newest Carillon Park eaglets hatch

The newest additions to the Carillon Park eagle family have made their public debut.

DAYTON — The newest additions to the Carillon Park eagle family have made their public debut.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carillon Park Eagle expert, Jim Weller, shared a photo of Willa and one of her eaglets in the nest.

News Center 7 previously reported that Willa began incubation on February 23rd, and that the first egg was expected to hatch near the end of March.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weller said that they suspect that there are two eaglets, but they can only see one at a time.

The eaglets are currently 21 and 19 days old, according to Weller.

The eaglets are growing in size and mobility. In 50 days, they will be as big as their parents, Scout and Willa.

Weller said that right now, the eaglets are enjoying being close to their mom.

As previously reported, Willa has laid two eggs a year, except for the two years she laid three eggs. Weller said that Willa has laid a total of 18 eggs over the last eight years.

Two eggs per year are usual for the species, Weller said.

Willa and Scout had two eaglets last year, Peace and Liberty, who fledged in June of last year.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]