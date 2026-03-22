The newest timeline for a few severe storms Sunday night

Stay weather aware from 7 p.m. Sunday to midnight as we are tracking a few storms that could produce large hail or damaging winds. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

We are still mostly tracking a level two out of five severe weather risk. This means out of the storms we see Sunday night a few of those could turn severe to produce those damaging winds or large hail. So stay weather aware.

Tracking a severe weather chance Sunday night

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Futurecast shows the storms rolling through late at night as many of us are heading to bed. Notice the colors some oranges and reds, so many of us may hear rumbles of thunder, heavy downpours, and have a few lightning strikes.

Tracking a severe weather chance Sunday night

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Then we will see a 40 degree difference between near 80s on Sunday afternoon to the 30s Monday morning!

©2026 Cox Media Group