Newport Aquarium to relocate cold-climate penguins for new exhibit

NEWPORT, Kentucky — An area aquarium announced that it would be expanding its penguin exhibit.

Newport Aquarium said that it will expand its African penguin colony, converting its existing Penguin Palooza exhibit into a habitat built specifically for the critically endangered species, according to a spokesperson.

The expansion means moving the cold-climate penguins who are currently living in the exhibit to new homes.

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Animal care and veterinary teams at the aquarium spent months coordinating placements with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan coordinators.

Staff evaluated the health, age, social relationships, and specific needs of every birth to find the best homes for the cold-climate penguins.

Before the cold-climate penguins leave for their new homes, the aquarium will be hosting a three-day farewell event from Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

The event will feature extended animal care talks at the window, a guest memory wall, and a conservation station explaining the species’ status.

Guests will also have the opportunity to visit the cold-climate penguins throughout the holiday season.

Rebecca Foster, vice president and executive director of Newport Aquarium, spoke about the transition and the upcoming farewell period for visitors.

“These penguins have been part of so many family visits over the years, and people are going to miss them,” Foster said.

Foster said that with the new expansion, it’s a chance for guests to help protect one of the most endangered penguin species.

Chris Plante, director of zoological operations at Newport Aquarium, explained the decision-making behind relocating the current group and expanding the African penguin colony.

“Expanding our African penguin colony strengthens our ability to support this species for generations to come, and it reflects Newport Aquarium’s commitment to conserving wildlife and wild places, both close to home and worldwide,” said Plante.

Plante said that every decision that was made has been made in the best interest of the individual birds and their species in the long term.

Design work on the new Penguin Palooza exhibit will be underway in the coming months as the cold-climate penguins move to their new homes.

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