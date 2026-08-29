The next heat wave is coming to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Our second heat wave is likely moving into the Miami Valley. Here’s how hot it could feel. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A big pattern changing is coming to the Miami Valley as summer unofficially ends heading into September. A system to our north will keep winds out of the south for several days pumping in warmth and humidity. Temperatures likely running nearly seven to 10 degrees above average through this upcoming work week. That means the 90s are back!

Another heat wave coming to the Miami Valley

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The tropical humidity will have an impact on the feels like temperature. This Saturday, the humidity stays in check so feels like temperatures are just a bit hot. The next work week feels like temperatures will be pushing towards 100 degrees as the humidity really ticks up by then.

Another heat wave coming to the Miami Valley

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